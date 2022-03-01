India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

The Indian government today confirmed that it will be sending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

" Yes, I can confirm that at the request of the Ambassador of Ukraine, we will be sending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, including medicines. It has just been requested, ' said the MEA Official Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, at a special

briefing.

Meanwhile, India has succeeded in bringing back its 1,396 nationals aboard six evacuation flights from war torn Ukraine. The sixth evacuation flight under Operation Ganga, landed in the Indian Capital on Monday afternoon.

" Whatever time it takes, we will bring back all our nationals'', the Ministry of External Affairs said. It assured its nationals that over the next 24 hours, three more flights are scheduled. At a special briefing on the evacuation under Operation Ganga, Bagchi said, " Flights are not the constraint. We will add more flights as needed. We are also augmenting the strength of our embassies in the four countries bordering Ukraine.''

India requested its nationals not to panic, go to Western Ukraine but not head directly to the border. " We want to emphasize that people should not reach the border directly. If they do, they will face long waiting time to cross as they have seen on the Poland border, as you have seen on the Romanian border. The borders are very crowded and you will have to wait in the cold. Please take shelter in nearby towns. They should move to the border only in consultation with our teams and according to the advisories that are being issued. Ukraine airlines is arranging special trains for evacuation and our understanding is that many Indian students are now leaving Kiev,'' Bagchi said.









