Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Tripti Nath

The Indian government today confirmed that it will be sending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.
" Yes, I can confirm that at the request of the Ambassador of Ukraine, we will be sending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, including medicines. It has just been requested, ' said the MEA Official Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, at a special
briefing.
Meanwhile, India has succeeded in bringing back its 1,396 nationals aboard six evacuation flights from war torn Ukraine. The sixth evacuation flight under Operation Ganga, landed in the Indian Capital on Monday afternoon.
" Whatever time it takes, we will bring back all our nationals'', the Ministry of External Affairs said. It  assured its nationals that over the next 24 hours, three more flights are scheduled.  At a special briefing on the evacuation under Operation Ganga, Bagchi said, " Flights are not the constraint. We will add more flights as needed.  We are also augmenting the strength of our embassies in the four countries bordering Ukraine.''
India requested its nationals not to panic, go to Western Ukraine but not head directly to the border. " We want to emphasize that people should not reach the border directly. If they do, they will face long waiting time to cross as they have seen on the Poland border, as you have seen on the Romanian border. The borders are very crowded and you will have to wait in the cold. Please take shelter in nearby towns. They should move to the border only in consultation with our teams and according to the advisories that are being issued. Ukraine airlines is arranging special trains for evacuation and our understanding is that many Indian students are now leaving Kiev,'' Bagchi said.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP will join polls only under a neutral govt: Fakhrul
Covid: 4 more die, positivity rate drops to 3.65pc
Cox’s Bazar DC will hand over 283 acres for Matarbari Deep Sea Port this month
Booklovers leaf through the pages of books at a stall
India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine
Sirajganj district AL gets new committee
70,000 addicts, 10,000 smugglers identified, crackdown soon
Agri sector also behind methane  gas emission  


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft