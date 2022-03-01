Sirajganj district AL gets new committee

Sirajganj district Awami League (AL) got new committee after long seven years through its triennial conference on Monday.

Although the committee is new, no new face has come to the leadership.

At the beginning of the second session of the conference, the district Awami League committee was announced for the next three years by Abdur Rahman, Presidium Member of AL. Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan and acting General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder of the last committee were selected as new President and General Secretary respectively.

Earlier, the conference was inaugurated in the Sirajganj Government College ground. KM Hossain Ali Hasan presided over the meeting.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressed the conference through videoconferencing as the chief guest.

AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud was present as a special guest. The keynote speaker at the conference was SM Kamal Hossain, Organizing Secretary of AL.

AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Executive Members Begum Akhter Jahan, Marina Jahan Kabita, Natore district AL President Abdul Quddus were present at the conference as special guests.









