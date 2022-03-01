Video
Narcotics Control Workshop Told

70,000 addicts, 10,000 smugglers identified, crackdown soon

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

Department of Narcotics Control has listed of 70,000 drug addicts and 10,000 drug smugglers around the country, necessary steps will be taken very soon.
This was stated by the speakers at aWorkshop on "Preparation of Action Plan for Building Social Movement for Prevention of Drug Abuse"organised by the Department of Narcotics Control on Monday in the city.
Deputy Commissioners of different districts and senior police officials gave various suggestions on drug control at the discussion session of the programme.
Chief guest of the programme, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "We are working in three steps to control drugs around the country. At the first level we are trying to reducethe demandof drugs.To reduce drug demand awareness against drugs at the family and social level is very important. Government initiatives only can support the family members and society people."
"In the second level we are trying to stop the supply of the drugs and at last we are concernedto reduce the harmful aspect of the drugs," he added.  
In the press conference the speakers said, among the large variety of narcotics only small portion of hempis produced in our country. All other types of drugssmuggled into the country via land and waterways.The speakers blamed the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard for drug infiltration in Bangladesh. In this regard, the Kamal said, "We are strengthening the BGB and the Coast Guard to stop the drugs entry into the country. We are also taking action against those involved with drug trade and consumption in the country." The speakers said that there are not enough drug rehabilitation centers in the country.
That is why it is not possible to cure most drug addicts with treatment. Kamal added in this regard, "Government are setting up drugrehabilitation centers. A 200-bed drug rehabilitation center has recently been inaugurated in Panchagarh. Wealso encourage the establishment of drug rehabilitation centers at the private level".


