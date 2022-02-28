Slow pace in ADP project fund implementations

Funds allocated under the annual development programmes (ADP) are being implemented in slow pace, according to the latest report of the Implementa-tion Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning.

During the first seven months in the running financial year (2021-2022, FY22) the implementation rate is only 30 percent which is slammed by economists as 'low skill' of the departments concerned.

The data available from IMED says in July-January period in the ongoing fiscal, the implementation of the government's development work was the lowest in the last few fiscal years.

Among various departments the lowest implementation rate is in Statistics and

Information Management Department which is only 2 percent in the last seven months.

Besides, the progress of Security Department is 8.23 percent, Commerce Ministry 6.9 percent, Financial Institutions Department is 9.85 percent, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs is 8.34 percent and Bangladesh Public Service Commission 8.19 percent.

Before coronavirus pandemic the lowest 32percent fund implementation was in the 2018-2019 financial year.

Economists say in last seven months there has been no lockdown or any other strict restrictions but despite that normalcy the ADP implementation rate is low.

The IMED statistics also say in last seven month a total amount of Tk715.32 billion or 30 percent of the total allocation has been spent.

Ahsan H Mansur, an economist and executive director in Policy Research Institute said this is happening every year. He said to speed up implementations of fund allocations for projects under ADP the government machinery needs to boost up their capacity.

He said as technology is changing every day so for few special projects the related officials need to be trained about different projects and then they will be capable to devise polices for quick implementations.

He said in the current situation, the government should take the responsibility of boosting the country's economy by increasing government investment.

The IMED report also says four departments and two ministries out of 58 ministries and their related departments could not even spend 10 percent of the allocations.

These are Statistics and Information Management Department (2.9 percent), Security Services Department (8.23 percent), Ministry of Commerce (6.9 percent), Bangladesh Public Service Commission Department (8.19 percent), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (8.34 percent) and Financial Institutions Department (9.85 percent).

Meanwhile, in terms of ADP allocation, the Ministry of Industries has implemented the highest 62.75 percent among the top 15 ministries and departments.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has implemented 39.84 percent, Road Transport and Highways Department 33.22 percent, Local Government Department about 36.50 percent, Water Resources 34.48 percent, the Ministry of Railways about 36.10 percent and the Ministry of Primary Mass Education about 30 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of Tk544.49 billion has been provided for 10 major projects in ADP. Of this, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant received a maximum of Tk184.26 billion.

After that, Tk61.62 billion has been allocated for Matarbari Power Station and Tk50.53 billion for Primary Education Development Programme.

Among other projects, coronavirus vaccines and other related equipment purchase got an allocation of Tk26.76 billion, Metrorail received Tk46 billion, Padma Bridge Rail connection Tk38.23 billion and Padma Bridge Tk35 billion.