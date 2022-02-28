Corona takes 9 more lives

Country registered nine more deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally now stands 29,033. Some 864 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,942,680.

Besides, 6,264 Covid-19

patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the number 1,806,689 and overall recovery rate at 93 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 4.01 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.52 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 21,508 samples.

Among the new deceased, six were men and three women. Five deaths were reported from Dhaka division while three from Rajshahi and one from Khulna division. Of them, one was between 11 and 20, one between 41and 50, and seven were above 60 years old.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









