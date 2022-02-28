Video
Over 400 BD nationals leave Ukraine

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Over 400 Bangladeshis have so far safely crossed the Ukrainian border and reached its neighbouring countries, including Poland, according to the government.
The government of Bangladesh is arranging their repatriation and is in
touch with relevant organizations for their return home.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam chaired a meeting on Sunday held among the relevant Ministries and Bangladesh envoys in Austria, Poland and Romania to discuss the ways for safe return of Bangladeshis from Ukraine and subsequent return to Bangladesh.
Till today, around 400 Bangladeshis have safely crossed the Ukrainian border and reached Poland, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday night.
Among them, 46 Bangladeshis are in temporary shelter arranged by the Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw.
The rest of them are on their own arrangements as per their choice though they were offered shelter by the embassy.
The embassy is working to rescue and relocate 28 Bangladesh nationals as of now through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ukraine.
The embassy is also working to evacuate Bangladeshis who are in jail or detained in Ukraine through International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ukraine.    -UNB


