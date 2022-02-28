JP expresses doubt about EC's ability to conduct fair polls

Expressing its doubt over the neutrality of the newly formed Election Commission, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Sunday said, "The newly formed EC is an Awami League supported bureaucrat dependent commission. We have doubt that the EC would be able to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election in the country."

"Their neutrality would be proved with their future performance," he said while expressing the reaction of the Jatiya Party, the

opposition in the Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad), over the newly formed EC at the party chairman's Banani office in Dhaka.

Earlier, the party held its presidium meeting at the party chairman's Banani office in Dhaka with its Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Qauder (GM Quader), also deputy leader of the opposition in the Sangsad, in the chair.

In response to a query, Chunnu said that neither BNP, nor Awami League could conduct a free and fair and neutral election in the country. If AL wins, BNP says 'the election was not fair'. If BNP wins, AL says the same.

"Jatiya Party always says that the elections cannot be held in a free and fair manner under the caretaker governments. In last 30 years, BNP and AL also proved that the free and fair elections cannot be held under the caretaker government," he said, adding, "HM Ershad always said that there is no alternative of holding elections basis on proportional rate of voting system."

He said that confidence on each other and cooperation from all corners is needed to hold a free and fair election. It's not possible to hold a free and fair election without consensus among the political parties.

"As per the existing Election Commission Law, the public servants will work under the EC. They must comply with the EC's directives. But, it's not mentioned in the law 'what would be, if they don't comply with the EC orders'. We urged to incorporate the provision of punitive measures against the public servants in the law. But, the government hadn't heard."

He said, "It's possible to hold a free and fair election in the country empowering the EC amending the existing law. Otherwise, it's too hard."

Terming Jatiya Party as pro-election party, he said that there are two more years in hand of next election. "We will take decision in the party forum before the election whether the party will join next election or not."









