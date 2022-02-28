CEC Awal, 4 election commissioners take oath



Newly appointed election commissioners led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal pose for photo after taking oath at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath of office at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge at 4:30pm.

Four other Election Commissioners (ECs), retired District Judge Rashida Sultana, retired Brig Gen Ahsan Habib Khan, retired Senior Secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman also took oath along with the CEC.

Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar conducted the oath taking ceremony, while Judges of the Appellate Division, officials of the apex court and the Election Commission were present at the function.

After taking the oath, while talking to journalists newly-appointed CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I will do my best to make the next elections acceptable."

He also said, through the oath the responsibility has been given only. I am asking for blessings so that I can fulfill my responsibilities as per the constitution and loyal to the oath.

Earlier, on February 26,

President Abdul Hamid appointed former Senior Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal as CEC and other ECs on the recommendation of the EC Search Committee. This is the first EC body that has been formed by law.

