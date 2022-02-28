Video
CEC Awal, 4 election commissioners take oath

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Newly appointed election commissioners led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal pose for photo after taking oath at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other four commissioners of the Election Commission (EC) took oath on Sunday afternoon.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath of office at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge at 4:30pm.
Four other Election Commissioners (ECs), retired District Judge Rashida Sultana, retired Brig Gen Ahsan Habib Khan, retired Senior Secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman also took oath along with the CEC.
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar conducted the oath taking ceremony, while Judges of the Appellate Division, officials of the apex court and the Election Commission were present at the function.
After taking the oath, while talking to journalists newly-appointed CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I will do my best to make the next elections acceptable."
He also said, through the oath the responsibility has been given only. I am asking for blessings so that I can fulfill my responsibilities as per the constitution and loyal to the oath.
Earlier, on February 26,
President Abdul Hamid appointed former Senior Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal as CEC and other ECs on the recommendation of the EC Search Committee. This is the first EC body that has been formed by law.
Earlier, on February 24, the Search Committee submitted the names of 10 persons to President Abdul Hamid proposed as the new CEC and the ECs.


