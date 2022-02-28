AL has trust in new EC: Quader

Awami League (AL)General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said as per the Constitution AL is satisfied over the formation of the new Election Commission (EC) fromthe proposed names.

In a statement he said, "We have trust in the newly formed EC. AL is extending heartiest greetings to the new EC."

Quader assured of extending all-out cooperation in all activities of the new EC.

He hoped that the next general elections will be held in free, fair, acceptable and neutral manner under the new EC.

Before the 11th parliamentary elections, AL had

pleaded to the nation that a new commission will be formed through EC Formation Act in light with the Constitution before the 12th general elections, said the AL General Secretary.

As per the electoral pledge, Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022 has been formulated and the President formed the new EC as per the act, he mentioned.

"We expect that the honourable members of the new EC will discharge their duties and responsibilities with honesty, sincerity and they will ensure that the people'sopinion reflectthrough their votes,"Quader added.

He said all of those, who have been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner and other Commissioners, worked with efficiency, honesty and have competence in their respective careers.

Quader hoped that the new EC will fulfill the people's expectations by discharging their duties with efficiency likewise they did in the past.

The AL general secretary urged all political parties to maintain peaceful and democratic atmosphere in the country without creating confusion in the people's minds by making illogical and controversial comments over the commission to take any political advantage.

"We believe that the new EC will be able to fulfil the people's aspirations by holding a free and neutral election for the ongoing democratic trend and taking the country ahead with the spirit of the Liberation War," he added.

He also hoped all registered political parties including BNP will practice the next general elections following the democratic rules.

All political parties will have to play responsible roles in extending support to the new Commission for holding a free and fair election, he added.









