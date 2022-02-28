Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL has trust in new EC: Quader

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL)General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said as per the Constitution AL is satisfied over the formation of the new Election Commission (EC) fromthe proposed names.
In a statement he said, "We have trust in the newly formed EC. AL is extending heartiest greetings to the new EC."
Quader assured of extending all-out cooperation in all activities of the new EC.
He hoped that the next general elections will be held in free, fair, acceptable and neutral manner under the new EC.
Before the 11th parliamentary elections, AL had
pleaded to the nation that a new commission will be formed through EC Formation Act in light with the Constitution before the 12th general elections, said the AL General Secretary.
As per the electoral pledge, Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022 has been formulated and the President formed the new EC as per the act, he mentioned.
"We expect that the honourable members of the new EC will discharge their duties and responsibilities with honesty, sincerity and they will ensure that the people'sopinion reflectthrough their votes,"Quader added.
He said all of those, who have been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner and other Commissioners, worked with efficiency, honesty and have competence in their respective careers.
Quader hoped that the new EC will fulfill the people's expectations by discharging their duties with efficiency likewise they did in the past.
The AL general secretary urged all political parties to maintain peaceful and democratic atmosphere in the country without creating confusion in the people's minds by making illogical and controversial comments over the commission to take any political advantage.
"We believe that the new EC will be able to fulfil the people's aspirations by holding a free and neutral election for the ongoing democratic trend and taking the country ahead with the spirit of the Liberation War," he added.
He also hoped all registered political parties including BNP will practice the next general elections following the democratic rules.
All political parties will have to play responsible roles in extending support to the new Commission for holding a free and fair election, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slow pace in ADP project fund implementations
Corona takes 9 more lives
Crude oil likely to be taken to ERL thru new pipeline by November
Over 400 BD nationals leave Ukraine
JP expresses doubt about EC's ability to conduct fair polls
CEC Awal, 4 election commissioners take oath
AL has trust in new EC: Quader
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft