Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

KYIV, Feb 27: Russian army automobiles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest metropolis on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of preventing within the largest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Russian troopers and armoured automobiles have been seen in numerous components of the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv and firing may very well be heard, a witness mentioned. A burning tank was seen in a video posted by the federal government.

Russian troops blew up a pure gas pipeline in Kharkiv earlier than dawn, a Ukrainian state company mentioned, sending a burning cloud up into the darkness.

"The Russian enemy's gentle automobiles have damaged into Kharkiv, together with the town centre," regional Governor Oleh Sinegubov mentioned. "Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians to not exit."

Ukraine's Western allies ratcheted up their response to Russia's land, sea and air invasion late on Saturday with sanctions to banish main Russian banks from the principle world funds system and different measures aimed toward limiting Moscow's use of a $630 million struggle chest of central financial institution reserves.

Finland and Sweden grew to become the newest European nations to shut their airspace to Russian flights, and EU might comply with swimsuit with a coordinated European-wide ban, an official mentioned.

Ukrainian forces have been holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned. But shelling hit

civilian infrastructure and targets together with ambulances, he mentioned.

A United Nations company reported 64 civilian deaths and Ukraine claimed to have killed greater than 4,000 Russian troopers. More than 368,000 refugees, primarily ladies and kids, have poured into neighbouring nations, clogging railways, roads and borders since Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, unleashed what he known as a particular army operation on Thursday.

Ignoring weeks of frantic diplomacy and sanctions threats by Western nations looking for to keep away from struggle, Putin has justified the invasion saying "neo-Nazis" rule Ukraine and threaten Russia's safety - a cost Kyiv and Western governments say is baseless propaganda.

The Kremlin despatched a diplomatic delegation to neighbouring Belarus providing talks, however Ukraine rejected the provide, saying Belarus had been complicit within the invasion. Ukraine was pleased to carry talks elsewhere, Zelenskiy mentioned. -REUTERS









