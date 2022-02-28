Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12m people vaccinated in one day: Health Minister

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

One crore and twenty lakh people were vaccinated in one day, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.
He said through this campaign it was possible to bring more people under the target.
The Health Minister made the remark at an orientation programme for 4,000 doctors recruited in the 42nd BCS Health Cadre at Bangabandhu Inter-national Conference Centre on Sunday.
Zahid Maleque said, "All
in all, we were able to vaccinate 12 million people yesterday (Friday). Through this, 73 percent of the total population has been vaccinated."
At the same time, Emeritus Prof and Prime Minister's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah expressed his hope to produce the Covid-19 vaccine in the country and give it to the poor country for free.
Professor ABM Abdullah said, "The country will produce vaccines. By meeting the demand of our country, it will be possible to export vaccines abroad and give free vaccines to poor countries."
Bangladesh is successfully playing a role in controlling Covid-19. Although there were some problems at the beginning of the vaccination programme, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the crisis has been overcome and vaccination management activities are being carried out well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slow pace in ADP project fund implementations
Corona takes 9 more lives
Crude oil likely to be taken to ERL thru new pipeline by November
Over 400 BD nationals leave Ukraine
JP expresses doubt about EC's ability to conduct fair polls
CEC Awal, 4 election commissioners take oath
AL has trust in new EC: Quader
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft