12m people vaccinated in one day: Health Minister

One crore and twenty lakh people were vaccinated in one day, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

He said through this campaign it was possible to bring more people under the target.

The Health Minister made the remark at an orientation programme for 4,000 doctors recruited in the 42nd BCS Health Cadre at Bangabandhu Inter-national Conference Centre on Sunday.

Zahid Maleque said, "All

in all, we were able to vaccinate 12 million people yesterday (Friday). Through this, 73 percent of the total population has been vaccinated."

At the same time, Emeritus Prof and Prime Minister's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah expressed his hope to produce the Covid-19 vaccine in the country and give it to the poor country for free.

Professor ABM Abdullah said, "The country will produce vaccines. By meeting the demand of our country, it will be possible to export vaccines abroad and give free vaccines to poor countries."

Bangladesh is successfully playing a role in controlling Covid-19. Although there were some problems at the beginning of the vaccination programme, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the crisis has been overcome and vaccination management activities are being carried out well.



