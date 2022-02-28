Video
Sirajganj AL confce today after 7 years

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Hedayet Ullah Khan back from Sirajganj

After long seven years, the triennial conference of Sirajganj district Awami League (AL) is going to be held on February 28. The conference will be held at Sirajganj Government College ground. The whole district has already turned into a city of political festivities around the conference.
The last district Awami League conference was held on January 8, 2015. Extensive preparations have been made for this conference. Leaders and activists say that new leadership will come through this conference ahead of the next parliamentary elections. Sirajganj Awami League will be stronger with the combination of old and new.
Visiting Sirajganj district it was seen that since the posts of President and General Secretary are to be voted. That is why the candidates of the posts are busy in exchanging views with councilors in different upazilas of the district including seeking prayers, blessings and votes. They are trying to win the supports and hearts of the councilors by visiting them.
According to Sirajganj AL insiders, incumbent acting President of the district AL Advocate KM Hossain Ali Hasan, former Fisheries and Livestock Minister and current district Council Chairman Abdul Latif Biswas, also former district AL President, current district AL Vice President Abdur Rahman and valiant freedom fighter Bimal Kumar Das are competing for the President post at the triennial conference.
However, among them,
in terms of acceptance and seniority KM Hossain Ali Hasan and Abdul Latif Biswas have the possibility to be the President of district AL, according to multiple sources of AL.
Meanwhile, current acting General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder, Joint General Secretary of the central Mahila AL and district AL Member Jannat Ara Henry, district AL Publicity Secretary Shamsuzzaman Alo, Krishak League central Vice President Sakhawat Hossain Sweet and district AL Information and Technology Affairs Secretary Anwar Hossain Faruk are contesting for the post of General Secretary in the upcoming district committee.
Of them, AL leaders and activists think that current acting General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder and Publicity Secretary Shamsuzzaman Alo are ahead in the secretarial race. However, district AL Member Jannat Ara Henry has made a spectacular rise in the party.
Centering the conference, decorations were spread all over the city of Sirajganj. Posters and festoons are also spread in the upazilas and other places. Excitement is working among the AL leaders and activists of Sirajganj. AL General Secretary and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP, is expected to be present as the chief guest in the conference. Besides, AL central leaders including those who are responsible for the Rajshahi Division will also be present in the conference as special guests.
Regarding the conference and new leadership of the district, AL Organising responsible of Rajshahi Division SM Kamal Hossain told the Daily Observer, "Leadership will come from among those who are honest, competent and have taken the helm of the party in times of trouble."
"Based on the views of grassroots leaders and activists, we will select or they will elect their future leadership," he added.


