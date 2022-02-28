Amar Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17

The government has extended the duration of Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022 till March 17 which was initially scheduled to end today, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid confirmed the matter at a press conference on Sunday.

The government has approved the application of the writers and publishers demanding extension of the duration of the Fair

due to improvement in Covid-19 situation, he added.

KM Khalid said, "The door of the book fair was opened to all on February 1 for decades. But this year, it has been delayed for two weeks due to spike in Covid-19 spread in the country."

The Prime Minister gave the approval to extend the duration of the Book Fair this morning, KM Khalid added.

Usually Bangla Academy organises the Fair for a month at the premises of the academy and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan. But this time, the fair was organised for only two weeks, according to the primary schedule.

Contacted, various publishers and writers expressed joy over the decision and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for considering their demand.

They said they would face a big loss if the fair ended within two weeks. The publishing houses also suffered a huge loss last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanking Prime Minister for the decision to extend the fair duration, Mizanur Rahman, Publisher of Shova Prokashon, hopes the number of visitors and sales will be double due to this extension.

"This year the Fair started in the mid of February. Most parents can afford to buy books for their children at the beginning of a month. As the Fair has been kept open till the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I hope the sales will double from the sales in the last thirteen days," Mizanur added.

Nurul Islam Noor, a Dhaka University student whose second book "Nishiddho Obhilash" has been published from Biboron Prokashon this year, said every year publishers, writers and readers reunite in this month-long Book Fair and share each others' thoughts.

"The decision taken by the Prime Minister gives the visitors more chance to meet their favourite writers and to browse and buy more books to be enlightened," Nurul Islam added.

Echoing the same, Noor Ankhi, a former student of Eden Mahila College and writer of "Ami Shudhui Valo Achi," said now it feels that it is the largest book fair in the country after the extension of the fair time.

Commemorating the sacrifices of the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives on February 21 in 1952, for establishing Bangla as a state language, Bangla Academy organises the month-long book fair every year in February.












