

Unbridled commodity price rise hit consumers hard

Market participants have blamed the corona pandemic for declining production, volatility in world markets, excessive import dependence, suicidal decisions of the government and manipulation of opportunistic traders for such an upward trend in commodity prices. Some are also blaming the lack of effective monitoring in the domestic market.

On Saturday, an on spot visit to various markets in the capital revealed that the markets are brimming with potatoes, tomatoes, eggplants, karala, patal, gourds, peas, green papayas, cucumbers, carrots, cauliflowers, cabbages, barbati,

chichinga, pumpkins and shrimp, among fish, in the markets, but the asking prices remain beyond the means of the common man.

Golam Rahman, President of Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said prices of everything were rising. The economy is going through the negative effects of inflation as does the rest of the world. Our imports and exports have increased, liquidity flow has increased. The effect of which has also been felt in the market.

The CAB President said the manufacturing of many products has decreased due to Covid-19 across the world. On the other hand, due to the rise in fuel prices, freight charges have gone up. As a result, the prices of imported goods have gone up. Sad but true, at present all products starting from rice are now import dependent. At least 80 to 90 per cent of certain products and 5 to 10 per cent of others have to be imported. Despite the low import, the supply chain is being negatively affected.

He said, "It is the opportunistic behaviour of the traders. When the price goes up in the international market, the prices of the products go up inside the country too. When prices fall, there is no coming down. This issue is not in the books of the traders."

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found the prices of edible oil and palm oil increased by Tk 5 a litre on the markets in the capital, over the week.

The Commerce Ministry and edible oil refiners on February 6 set the maximum retail price of one litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 168 and decided that the price would remain unchanged until Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims. This year Eid-ul-Fitre will be celebrated in early May.

At the meeting, the price of loose soya bean oil was set at Tk 143 a litre while the price of a five-litre bottle of soya bean at Tk 795.

The price of palm oil was set at Tk 133 a litre.

But edible oil was being traded at prices higher than the government-set prices in the markets.

Loose soya bean oil is being sold from Tk 163 to Tk 168 a litre while palm oil from Tk 150 to Tk 155 a litre.

A one-litre bottle of soya bean oil is sold from Tk 168 to Tk 170 while five litres of packaged soya bean oil from Tk 780 to Tk 800 on the day.

The winter vegetable season is now coming to an end. This time the vegetable market remained well-stocked throughout the season. Except for one or two, most of the vegetables are above Tk 40 per kg. The price of one of them has reached Tk 100 per kg. A cauliflower still costs Tk 40 to Tk 50. Radish is being sold at Tk 30 per kg. If you want to buy a pumpkin now the buyer has to pay Tk 60 to Tk 70.

Green chilli is being sold from Tk 60 to Tk 70 a kilogram on the day. The imported variety of garlic from Tk 120 to Tk 125 a kilogram while the local variety from Tk 60 to Tk70 a kilogram in the markets.

The prices of ginger remained unchanged. The imported variety sold from Tk 140 to Tk 160 a kilogram and the local variety retailed at Tk 80 and Tk 120 a kilogram.

The local and imported onion is being sold at Tk 45 and Tk 50 per kg.

The demand for gram is usually high during Ramadan. Chhola is now being sold at Tk 75 and Tk 80 per kg. A month ago, the product was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70.

On Sunday, beef was sold at Tk 650 per kg at the capital's Hatirpool kitchen market. Karwan Bazar and Segun Bagicha kitchen markets had the same price, which could have been bought a few days ago at Tk 580 to Tk 600 per kg.

Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 160, which was sold at Tk 160 some 15 days ago. Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 300 per kg, it was sold at Tk 280 per kg.

A dozen of farm chicken eggs are selling for Tk 110 to Tk 120. And one piece of egg is selling at retail shops for Tk 10 to Tk 11.

Prices of fish increased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 a kg over the week. Rohit was selling at Tk 300 to Tk 400 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 350 a kg, Pangas at Tk 180 to Tk 220 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 200 to Tk 220 a kg, depending on their size and quality.

The prices of sugar increased by Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in the city's kitchen market. The sugar is selling at Tk 78 to Tk 80 per kg in the retail market. And white sugar in packets is selling at Tk 80 per kg, red sugar or local sugarcane sugar at Tk 90 per kg.







