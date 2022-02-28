Youth skaters demands safe roads



A group of skaters holding placards at an awareness campaign at TSC intersection on Dhaka University campus demanding safe roads on Sunday. photo: observer

The skating show was held on Sunday (February 27) at 11 am supported by Global Road Safety Partnership and organized by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector.

The skaters in the campaign made various demands including limiting the speed of vehicles on the road, ensuring the use of standard helmets, introducing child seats in cars and ensuring use of seat belts for all. Members of Zamir Rapid and Magnolia Skating Club took part in the campaign.

