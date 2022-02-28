Video
1,12,215 C-19 patients recover in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 1,11,987 with the recovery of 516 more people till Sunday morning, raising the average recovery rate to 88.79 percent in the district.
Meanwhile, the district recorded 0.89 percent Covid-19 positivity rate while 14 fresh cases were reported after testing 1,559 samples during the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the diagnosis of 14 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,26,371 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said.     -BSS


