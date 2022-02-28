Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM’s Energy Adviser terms open pit coal mining suicidal

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Special Correspondent

Retreating the Hasina-led government's prior position over "open-pit-mining" method as a suicidal one for Bangladesh, Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on Saturday that open pit coal mining will not only affect the country's large aquifer, but also destroy our topsoil of valuable lands.
"This method of coal extraction (open pit mining) will be a suicidal attempt for the country, it will affect the country's large aquifer as well as destroy our topsoil of valuable lands," Prime Minister's Energy Advisor said.
He was addressing a webinar titled: "Appropriate Fuel Mix for Sustainable Energy Security - Bangladesh Perspective" organised by the Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) with its President and Special Envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Abul Kalam Azad in the chair while it was conducted by former Power Secretary Monwar Islam.
Khondkar Abdus Saleque (Sufi) made a keynote presentation on the topic of the seminar. Keynote paper said an appropriate fuel mix to get affordable and reliable energy has been the biggest challenge for the country. "The recent war between Russia and Ukraine has created further volatility in the global energy market that will have a big impact on the local market as well," it reads.
Addressing the carbon emission issue, Dr Elahi Chowdhury termed the government's decision to cancel 10 coal-fired power plants, having a total capacity of 8451 MW, as the right decision towards protecting the environment.
The function was addressed among others by Energy Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Mahbubur Rahman and Dr Mohammad Tamim, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).
Energy Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the country's energy sector has been facing different challenges in the volatile global market situation.
Mentioning the challenges of the implementation of the energy sector's projects, Hossain said to ensure the primary fuel supply of the country coal is the cheapest and less time consuming one as it is home grown.
"To ensure the primary energy supply if we go to implement a floating terminal for import of LNG, it will take at least 2-3 years time while land-based terminals will take further more time," he added. He said the global technologies in the energy sector are changing fast and selecting the appropriate technology is another challenge.
BPDB chairman Mahbubur Rahman said the liquid fuel-based power plants are the costliest power producers which shares 34 percent of the total generation. "Despite huge efforts, it was not possible for BPDB to stop these (coal fired) power plants," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth skaters demands safe roads
1,12,215 C-19 patients recover in Chattogram
PM’s Energy Adviser terms open pit coal mining suicidal
Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader
RU physically challenged student gets bicycle
Case filed for killing 6  members of a family
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Middlemen likely responsible for vegetable price hike: Ministry


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft