PM’s Energy Adviser terms open pit coal mining suicidal

Retreating the Hasina-led government's prior position over "open-pit-mining" method as a suicidal one for Bangladesh, Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on Saturday that open pit coal mining will not only affect the country's large aquifer, but also destroy our topsoil of valuable lands.

"This method of coal extraction (open pit mining) will be a suicidal attempt for the country, it will affect the country's large aquifer as well as destroy our topsoil of valuable lands," Prime Minister's Energy Advisor said.

He was addressing a webinar titled: "Appropriate Fuel Mix for Sustainable Energy Security - Bangladesh Perspective" organised by the Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) with its President and Special Envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Abul Kalam Azad in the chair while it was conducted by former Power Secretary Monwar Islam.

Khondkar Abdus Saleque (Sufi) made a keynote presentation on the topic of the seminar. Keynote paper said an appropriate fuel mix to get affordable and reliable energy has been the biggest challenge for the country. "The recent war between Russia and Ukraine has created further volatility in the global energy market that will have a big impact on the local market as well," it reads.

Addressing the carbon emission issue, Dr Elahi Chowdhury termed the government's decision to cancel 10 coal-fired power plants, having a total capacity of 8451 MW, as the right decision towards protecting the environment.

The function was addressed among others by Energy Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Mahbubur Rahman and Dr Mohammad Tamim, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Energy Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the country's energy sector has been facing different challenges in the volatile global market situation.

Mentioning the challenges of the implementation of the energy sector's projects, Hossain said to ensure the primary fuel supply of the country coal is the cheapest and less time consuming one as it is home grown.

"To ensure the primary energy supply if we go to implement a floating terminal for import of LNG, it will take at least 2-3 years time while land-based terminals will take further more time," he added. He said the global technologies in the energy sector are changing fast and selecting the appropriate technology is another challenge.

BPDB chairman Mahbubur Rahman said the liquid fuel-based power plants are the costliest power producers which shares 34 percent of the total generation. "Despite huge efforts, it was not possible for BPDB to stop these (coal fired) power plants," he added.







