RU physically challenged student gets bicycle

RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: A physically challenged female student of Rajshahi University (RU) has been given a bicycle aimed at making her mobility unhindered.

Fahima Akter Khushi, a second year honours student in the department of public administration, expressed her happiness with the noble gesture of the university authority.

Vice Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar accompanied by Pro-vice-chancellors Professor Chowdhury Jakaria and Professor Sultan-Ul-Islam, Proctor Professor Asabul Haque and Students Adviser Professor Tareque Nur handed over the bicycle to the student at the campus on Sunday. -BSS











