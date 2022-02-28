Case filed for killing 6  members of a family

BANDARBAN, Feb, 26: A case has been filed with Ruma Police Station in Bandarban district over the murder of five members of a same family.

On Friday morning, a man and his four sons were hacked and then beaten to death by their rivals at Abu Para under Galengar union in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Lengrui Mro, 60, the head of Abu Para and his four sons--Ronthui Mro, 45, Ringrao Mro, 35, Menwai Mro, 37 and Lenrung Mro, 42.

Hypi, the wife of Lenrung Mro, filed the case on Friday night.

Following the case filing, police, in a separate drive, detained 22 people in connection with the murders.

Police and local sources said Lengrui Mro's family had a land-related dispute with the neighbours for a long time that led to the gruesome murders.

Galenga Union Council Chairman Menrat Mro said, "A rumour spread that the Lengrui's family was performing black magic on the people of the neighbourhood. There have been complaints that a few people died as a result of their practices."





