latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka's air quality was reported unhealthy on Sunday morning and it occupied the second position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 188 at 11:08 am.
Vietnam's Hanoi and China's Hangzhou occupied the first and third spots, with AQI scores of 217 and 180, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups. Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.     -UNB


