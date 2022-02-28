Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Cops now more capable to ensure public security, curb crimes: Home Minister

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday  said Bangladesh Police is now more capable of ensuring security of the common people as the government has trained them and provided with modern technology to curb crimes.
 "Bangladesh Police, in the meantime, played a very significant role in their services to people and helped enhance country's image abroad," he said.
The Minister was speaking at a discussion marking the 47th founding anniversary of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in the city.
He asked the police to continue their relentless efforts to uphold its image and ensure more services to the people.
Lauding the contribution of police force in different patriotic and service oriented activities, Asadzzaman said members of police took a challenge to curb militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and arson attack and they attained appreciation both at home and abroad. "When the whole world was facing a deep crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh police in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina played a very outstanding role in this regard and stood besides people at the tough time," the Minister added. The police, he observed, are doing very well in terms of providing services to the masses.
The Home Minister categorically said police have meantime increased the quality of service in many ways.
He said the country was moving forward under the visionary and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when the whole world came to a standstill during the Covid-19.
The Minister said, "During the Corona pandemic, the child did not want to take the father's body from the hospital but the police arranged everything for the deceased's burial."
 Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry's Public Security Division Akhter Hossain and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed were present as special guests on the occasion. DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the founding anniversary programme.
Earlier, the DMP screened a documentary on the activities of Bangladesh police and its historical background, where the contribution of Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the police forces was highlighted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth skaters demands safe roads
1,12,215 C-19 patients recover in Chattogram
PM’s Energy Adviser terms open pit coal mining suicidal
Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader
RU physically challenged student gets bicycle
Case filed for killing 6  members of a family
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Middlemen likely responsible for vegetable price hike: Ministry


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft