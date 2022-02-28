Time demands cyber security strategy

In order to ensure conditions for the safe functioning of cyberspace, by strengthening resilience against the growing threats of cyber-attacks, Bangladesh is going to introduce a cyber security strategy. Meanwhile the Digital Security Agency, under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, has already drafted the Bangladesh Cyber security Strategy for 2021-2025. According to news report, the ICT Division will place the strategy before the cabinet for approval soon.



This is the first initiative of this kind in Bangladesh which is a demand of time. We welcome government's latest move in this regard. The government has embarked on the initiative in a global context when all countries are highly concerned about the safety of cyberspace. The cyber security draft strategy focuses on 10 points to confront future cyber challenges and improve the country's capacity in cyberspace.



The major targets set in the draft document include enhancing national cyber security governance and ecosystem, improving organisational management and business operation, strengthening cyber security incident management and active cyber defence, enhancing national cyber security capacity, nourishing cyber security knowledge through education, and promoting a competitive local industry and ecology.



An ever greater reliance on digital networks and systems, advances in new technologies, wider range of threats and competition on technologies emphasise the need for good cyber security strategy. Earlier in February 2016, hackers breached the Bangladesh Bank's systems and used the SWIFT messaging network to manipulate the transfer of $951 million from the central bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. According to the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, more than half of the commercial banks are at risk of cyber-attacks. Therefore, like other nations, Bangladesh also is at high risk of cyber-attacks and threats.



The cyber security strategy will build Bangladesh as confident, capable, and resilient in this fast-moving digital world. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has already made strong ICT infrastructure. Hopefully, the country's ranking on the international cyber security index has improved to 32 this year from 65 a year ago--while the current position of Israel, Australia and Japan are 33rd, 36th and 41st, respectively.



Bangladesh is an emerging economy. We hope that it will also be a leader in cyber security as it has been doing better in the prevention of cyber attacks. Different institutions, specially the economic institutions, may face cyber attacks and threats in the future. We expect that against any cyber threat, national cyber security strategy will help to protect Bangladesh from hackers and other risks. We will have to adapt, innovate and invest in this field in order to protect and promote our interests in cyberspace.