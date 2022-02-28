Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Preserving our tradition

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Dear Sir
Weaving is country's one of the oldest and largest traditional cottage industries in the country. Our country having a rich history and tradition of weaving is mentioned in the travel stories of the 7th century Chinese Buddhist pilgrim Hiuen Tsang (Huansang) and the famous 13th century Moroccan traveler Ibn Battuta. Handloom weaving as a cottage industry occupied a special place not only in the country but also in foreign trade during the pre-British period. The weavers created a unique pattern in weaving by acquiring skills through heredity.

Between 2003 and 2018, the number of handloom weavers in the country decreased by more than 2,15,000. As a percentage, weaving has declined by about 42 percent during this decade and a half. In the evolution of time, our ancient handloom weaving industry is getting lost in this way.

For the survival of handloom industry requires proper patronage, business planning and public-private cooperation. Further expansion of the weaving industry requires a relatively protected internal market, prevention of entry of illicit textiles, necessary training in weaving textiles, design diversification, credit cooperation, marketing of weaving products and special measures to expand the market. In fact, if these measures are implemented, it is hoped that the weaving industry will be able to regain its glory.

Mahedi Hasan Arnob
Government Titumir College, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Preserving our tradition
The feasibility study for the CEPA is being accelerated by India and Bangladesh
Ukraine’s equation on Putin’s path to justice
Unexpected trip to Dhaka
Balancing between Quad and China
Ensure safe traveling to and from Saint Martin
This man-made catastrophe must end
How Palestinian pens can defeat Israel’s sword


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft