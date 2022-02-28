

Unexpected trip to Dhaka



On relatively free evenings, we went out in groups to relax. Sometimes we went to the Hotel Intercontinental to have coffee and snacks. At other times, we used to visit the elite Gymkhana Club, especially on 'housie' nights. In Lahore, as in clubs of northern India, this game of luck known as 'bingo' in the west was called Tambola. As in other clubs dating from colonial times, these joyous evening were attended by ladies in colourful attires.



One winter evening in 1967, Khasruzzaman Chowdhury, Kazi Rakibuddin and I went to the Intercontinental for coffee. We were at the lobby when Khasru spotted someone familiar at the counter collecting his room key, Khasru whispered and said, 'It is Bhutto. Let's go and meet him. He would know Shelley Bhai!' It is true that I briefly met Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto earlier that year in Dhaka. He had gone there to organise his opposition People's Party of Pakistan. The noted leftist leader Mashiur Rahman Jadu Miah organised a reception for him at the Hotel Shahbagh.



The founder editor of the Holiday, Enayetullah Khan Mintu Bhai took me there and introduced me to Bhutto. That was, however, no reason why the mercurial political leader should recognise me. Anyway, as we walked up to the counter, Khasru greeted Bhutto and said, 'Sir I am Khasruzzaman Chowdhury. With me are Mizanur Rahman Shelley and Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, all from Dhaka.' Mr Bhutto shook hands with us warmly and asked, 'What are you doing here in Lahore?' Khasru replied that we had joined the civil service of Pakistan and were receiving training at the academy. Bhutto smiled enigmatically and said, 'If all good persons join the civil service, who will then serve the people?' That night we returned to the academy, trying to understand the significance of his witty remarks.



Whether it was the Intercontinental or Gymkhana Club, we frequently requested lifts from lonely private car or drivers. Most of them knew that we were trainee officers of the academy. Hence, they were not unwilling to treat us with a lift down the road. Moreover, those were tranquil and peaceful times without any trace of terrifying terrorists. Sometimes one or other groups such as Mamunur Rashid or Tarique Osman Hyder succeeded in getting a car or a jeep in which we packed ourselves. On one occasion, Rashid said that there were as many as 14 probationers in an open jeep! According to who was in the driving seat, a traffic policeman on duty saw the spectacle, was dumbfounded and closed his eyes in shame and fear!



In an evening of Tambola, Muyeed, Khasru, Joy and I sat at a table sipping our drinks. Two plumpish and middle-aged ladies joined us. They were speaking with us from time to time while crossing the number called on the sheets. As a game ended, one of them asked me where I was in Lahore. 'My friends and I are now at the Civil Service Academy in Lahore', I replied. The lady looked straight in the eyes and asked, 'Are you working or are you probationers?' I had heard this somewhat derogatory question so many times that I was tired and irritated.



I looked closely at her and replied as tranquilly as I could, 'We are working as probationers!' The lady seems to have guessed my annoyance and repeated my words in a low voice, 'You are working as probationers!' We had another evening of exacting amusement at the coffee shop of the Lahore Intercontinental. TO, Rashed, Alik Azim, Khasru and I went there to have coffee and snacks. Indigent as we were as poor probationers, we did not realise that we did not have enough cash in our pockets to pay for what we ate and drank.



When the bill came, we found to our horror that it was double the amount we all had with us. TO worked up an instant solution. He suggested that we keep Rashed and Ali Kazim in the hotel as 'hostages' when we go to the academy to collect funds from colleagues. The assignment took an hour and a half. We had collected Rs 50 more than the billed amount. On return, we were consterned to find that the hostages had further drinks and snacks worth Rs 75. We admonished Rashed and Kazim. They said, 'How can we sit here for more than an hour without having further drink and food? The waiters were looking angrily at us after half an hour.'



We had to go to the academy to collect more funds. This time it was TO and Khasru who acted as 'hostages' without the authority to order more food or coffee.



Unexpected trip to Dhaka:

During mid-December 1967, a sudden opportunity came my way to visit Dhaka for about two weeks. I was naturally happy to have this chance of meeting my extended family and friends in Dhaka within less than three months of joining the Civil Service Academy in Lahore. The reason that occasion of this unexpected travel home was, in a way, 'official'. No, the assignment was not of the academy. It had something to do with my inclusion in the teacher's team to examine the possibility of producing a uniform and standardise textbook of civics for students of the entire country.



It has already been mentioned as to how the initiative was taken by the powerful central information secretary Altaf Gauhar, CSP. Mention has been made also of the subsequent meeting in Rawalpindi in early 1967 with the group of teachers and president Ayub Khan. Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr Rashiduzzaman and I were among other teachers of political science from Dhaka University. Apart from Mr Altaf Gauhar, the education secretary, a noted novelist Qudrat Ullah Shahab, was present at the meeting.



The initiative was nothing new. Dictatorial governments and even democratic ones often seek to have standardise uniform textbooks for projecting their own political ideas. They expect that this would influence the minds of the young students in their favour. The attempt of the Ayub government was on similar lines.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former

teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".









