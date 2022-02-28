

Ensure safe traveling to and from Saint Martin



The journey from Coxbazar and Chittagong is very long and time consuming. That is why tourists choose the Teknaf route to go to Saint Martin. If they use the Teknaf route instead, they can enjoy fantastic natural views as well.



If tourists would like to make a Saint Martin trip from Teknaf, they have to go to Coxbazar first. There are two ways, i.e., air and road, to get to Coxbazar from various destinations in Bangladesh. Presently, there is no international airport or rail link to Coxbazar. After arriving in Coxbazar in any way, tourists have to go to Teknaf by road for departure towards Saint Martin by ship.



To draw attention to the respective authorities to avoid unexpected accidents and create a positive image for foreign tourists to help grow our tourism industry, I would like to share my personal experiences related to the ship going to Saint Martin.



Recently, I visited Teknaf to go to Saint Martin with my family. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to visit Saint Martin and returned back to Coxbazar as a part of my precautions.



I collected four tickets of a Saint Martin bound ship, namely the ST Shahid Sukanto Babu, from Farhan Express for the dates February 19 to go and February 20, 2022 to return. After boarding the designated ship at the Teknaf jetty, we heard that the said ship, ST Shahid Sukanto Babu, would not be operated and we would have to make our journey with another ship, namely, Bay Cruise, which is a small ship compared to ST Shahid Sukanto Babu.



Also, Bay Cruise sold all their tickets, which means Bay Cruise is booked in full by its own passengers. Due to the cancellation of ST Shahid Sukanto Babu's operation, passengers of two ships took places on one ship, namely, the Bay Cruise.



After being on board the ship, I discovered that there was no space to stand up there. Getting a seat is far away, though I had collected tickets with seat numbers. I was astonished at how Bay Cruise would operate at sea with double passengers. No life jackets for any passengers. I feared it and made a call to 999 for help.



They didn't respond properly and conveyed that they were unable to help me. They also gave me two phone numbers and advised me to get help from the Marine Police. I tried to make a call to the provided numbers from 999, but I was not able to reach them.



Other passengers, like me, felt fear and made several calls to 999. After lots of arguments with the officials of 999, they sent police forces to the ship. Finally, Bay Cruise operations with double passengers were cancelled for that journey.



A problem in Bangladesh is that before an accident occurs, nobody cares about it. When an accident occurs, we hear that they were carrying excess passengers, they had no updated license, and they had no fitness to operate, etc.



When something is related to tourists, it should not be avoided by blaming each other because the tourism industry works with tourists from various countries and cultures. The tourism industry of other countries ensures safety first because if any accident occurs, nobody will feel safe and they will not come back in the future. As a result, the tourism industry will be abolished.



My observation is that in the rest of the world, nobody can pass a small and cool waterway without a life jacket. There, the tourist police observe daily activities at every moment to ensure rules are followed. If any tourist makes a complaint about any irregularities or if authorities observe the same, the respective tourism service providers are fined instantly.



In contrast, to get help to save the lives of a large number of tourists, we faced difficulties connecting with law enforcement agencies, i.e., 999. After bringing the law enforcement agency into the ship, the law enforcement agency tried to control the passengers instead of penalizing the ship management.



In this COVID-19 era, I saw a large number of Indian passengers on that ship. I think if there was no COVID-19 fear and restrictions on international travelers, a large number of foreign tourists would come to Saint Martin. If any accident occurs, how do we explain it to the foreign country? Bangladesh can expand the tourism industry, and it may be a potential sector, as Bangladesh is a country with a wealth of natural beauty.



But our greedy businessmen and corrupted controlling authorities may have abolished these sectors in a moment. Bangladesh is Our country. It is not a personal asset of any community. As a result, all of us, as citizens, have a personal stake in seeing Bangladesh grow and its image improve around the world.

Shah Jalal, Member, Dhaka Taxes Bar Association, Finance, Accounts &

Supply Chain Specialist









