26 shops gutted in Khulna fire

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:08 AM
Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 27: A devastating fire occurred at Rupsha wholesale kitchen market in the West Rupsha area in the city on Saturday, and at least 26 shops were completely gutted.
Md Ramzan Ali Howlader, joint secretary of Rupsha Wholesale Kitchen Market Traders' Association, said, the fire broke out around 10:45 am at a coke sheet godown, and at least 21 shops of the kitchen market and five houses of Sultan Shikder beside the market were completely burned to ashes in the devastating        fire.
"Fire might be occurred from a cigarette ablaze at the coke sheet godown," he said.
"Fruit shop of Montu Mia has been damaged completely, he said, adding that a huge fruit of Montu Mia, the biggest fruit supplier of the division, has been damaged in the devastating fire.
Four fire-fighters brigade from Boyra and Tutpara rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire after two hours of fighting, he added.
Shamsur Rahman, in charge of Tutpara Fire Service, said, three fire-brigade units of Tutpara Fire Station and one from Boyra Station reached the spot after getting information and succeeded in fighting the flames after two hours, from 11am to 1pm on Saturday.
"We could not immediately talk about the loss. We will be able to say after a complete assessment, " he said.
Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Sheikh Salah Uddin Jewel, MP,  and some government officials visited the spot.



