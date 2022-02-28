Four people murdered in four dists

Four people including a woman and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Bogura, Laxmipur and Kurigram, in three days.

KOYRA, KHULNA: A man, who was stabbed by his rivals in a clash in Koyra Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified Imran Hossain, 19, son of Abdul Jabbar Hawlader of Payratola Ait Village under Koyra Union in the upazila. He was a van-puller by profession.

Police and local sources said two groups of teenagers were locked into a clash near Khejur Bagh Mosque in the area at around 6:30pm on Thursday.

At one stage, van-puller Imran was stabbed there.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Koyra Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 2:30pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested two people in this connection.

The arrested persons are: Amirul, 21, and Jamirul, 19, son of Ramzan Ali Ghazi of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Koyra Police Station (PS) Md Rabiul Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is underway.

BOGURA: A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was stabbed to death in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 50, son of late Afaz Uddin, a resident of Belai Kekar Para Village under Kichak Union in the upazila. He was the former president of Kichak Bandar Unit of BNP and general secretary of Kichak Union Unit of Inter-district Truck Transport Workers' Association.

Police and local sources said Shahidul Islam had been at loggerheads with Kichak Unit GS of Awami League Abu Sayeed and local Shramik leader Yakub Ali for long.

As a sequel to it, Abu Sayeed stabbed Shahidul at the office of Inter-District Truck Transport Workers' Office at Kichak Bus Stand at around 9pm, leaving him critically injured.

Critically injured Shahidul was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Shibganj PS OC Dipak Kumar Das said the killing took place over establishing supremacy in the area.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Filing of a murder case with Shibganj PS is underway, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: A woman was hacked to death by her son in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Amena Begum, 60, was the wife of late Akbar Ali, a resident of Ashar Kota Village under Noagaon Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Ramganj PS OC Emdadul Haque said Redwan Hossain Milon, son of the deceased, hacked his mother to death, and tried to burn it at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on Thursday and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Redwan Hossain Milon might have killed Amena Begun following a dispute over family issues. Some of the locals claimed that he is mentally sick.

However, police arrested Milon.

A murder case has been filed with Ramganj PS in this connection, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A two-month-old minor child, who was severely injured in a clash over land dispute in Nageshwari Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased was the son of Aminul, a resident of Dakshin Jhaukuti Village under Narayanpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a clash took place in the village in between two groups over a land dispute on February 20.

At that time, Monwara Begum, wife of Aminul, along with her minor child tried the escape the chaos.

At one stage, the child fell on the ground, which left him critically injured.

Later, he died at a hospital at dawn on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kochakata PS OC Zahedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed with the PS and necessary action will be taken in this connection.







