Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:08 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Laxmipur, Bhola

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondents

A woman and a young man have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Bhola, in two days.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A woman was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 55, wife of Nurul Islam, a resident of Patarihat area in the upazila.
Local sources said a Ramgati-bound passenger-laden leguna (local vehicle) hit Fatema in Hazirhat area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road at noon while she was walking on the road, which left her seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
Later, she succumbed to her injuries there in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.    
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident at Kachiakhali in Nurabad area under Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased identified as Al Mamun, 28, a resident of Osmanganj Union in the upazila. He was a night guard at a local secondary school.
The injured man is Abbas.
Police and local sources said Al Mamun and Abbas were going to Dular Hat Bazar at night riding by a motorbike.
On their way, a goods-laden speedy truck coming from the opposite direction crushed the motorbike on the Kachiakhali Road in Nurabad area at around 8pm, leaving the motorcyclist Abbas and its pillion rider Mamun seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead. Injured Abbas was shifted to Barisal for better treatment following the deterioration of his condition.


