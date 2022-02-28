Video
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:08 AM
Home Countryside

Consumers forced to purchase TCB’s rotten onion in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent

The rotten onions of Rajshahi TCB. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: In a compelling situation, rotten onions are being given to consumers in the district.
According to market sources, generally many men and women are seen in queue on a road lane of Sagar Para Battala intersection in the metropolis. In two lines they are seen standing with small kitchen bags. Some of them are sitting on. When asked, old Nurunnahar Bewa said, "I have developed waist pain for standing long time. So I have    sat on."
Open Market Sale (OMS) of the TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) was scheduled to start at 9m at the spot. But many consumers started to gather before that time. The OMS truck appears by 12:30pm. It started selling sugar, pulse, and edible oil at a 2-kg bulk-volume each along with compulsory 3-6 kg rotten onions.
TCB official of Rajshahi region Rabiul Islam said, "No compulsory products have been instructed to sell. It will be inquired why dealers are making onion compulsory."
Purchaser Dabir Uddin said, "I have come to take soya bean oil of TCB. Its market price is higher. Now three kgs of perished and foul-smelling onions have been handed with soya bean. Good quality onions are available in markets at Tk 30-35 per kg. But I had to pay at the rate of Tk 30 per kg for these three kgs. Coming for cheap-rated edible oil, I have killed my two hours. My standing for two hours has gone in vain."
Another Amena Begum said, "I had to stay standing for hour after hour in line. Now I am going back with rotted onions. We are used to come for cheap priced oil and sugar. But what will we do with rotted onions?"
When contacted, TCB dealer Safiqul Islam said, "We have got rotted onion. Consumers are reluctant to take it. So, we are compelling them to purchase it."







