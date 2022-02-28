Video
Gurudaspur Press Club gets new body

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Gurudaspur Press Club gets new body

Gurudaspur Press Club gets new body

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Feb 27: Lecturer Md Mazem Ali Malin, Gurudaspur Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer, and Nazmul Hasan, the same upazila representative of the Dainik JaiJai Din, have been re-elected president and general secretary of Gurudaspur Model Press Club respectively for the third term.
The new committee was formed on Sunday at the club office.  
Md Jalal Uddin (Dainik Manabkantha) has been elected vice-president, Md Faruk Hossain (Publisher of weekly Gurudaspur Barta) joint GS, Mehedi Hasan Tanim (Dainik Inquilab) organising secretary, Md Abdus Salam, (Dainik Amar Sangbad) treasure, Md Sohel Rana (Dainik Alokito Sakal) office secretary, Md Mustafizur Rahman Ranku (Dainik Ajker Darpan)  publication secretary, and Mostakim Jony (Amader Arthonity) research secretary.
Mizaur Rahman Polash (Dainik Banalata) and Md Shariful Islam Shuvo (Gurudaspur Barta) have elected executive members.


