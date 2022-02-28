

Gurudaspur Press Club gets new body

The new committee was formed on Sunday at the club office.

Md Jalal Uddin (Dainik Manabkantha) has been elected vice-president, Md Faruk Hossain (Publisher of weekly Gurudaspur Barta) joint GS, Mehedi Hasan Tanim (Dainik Inquilab) organising secretary, Md Abdus Salam, (Dainik Amar Sangbad) treasure, Md Sohel Rana (Dainik Alokito Sakal) office secretary, Md Mustafizur Rahman Ranku (Dainik Ajker Darpan) publication secretary, and Mostakim Jony (Amader Arthonity) research secretary.

Mizaur Rahman Polash (Dainik Banalata) and Md Shariful Islam Shuvo (Gurudaspur Barta) have elected executive members.





