Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:08 AM
Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Sirajganj, in three days.
BARISHAL: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mariam Akhter Kakoli, 2, daughter of Rashed Sarder, a resident of Purbasujonkathi Village under Goila Union in the upazila.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Mariam Akhter fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while she was playing beside it.
Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Sabina Afroz declared the child dead, the official added.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Masum Billah Tasvir, 2, son of Nahid Hossain, a resident of Baruhas Village in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Ataur Rahman said Tasvir fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while his family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local doctor, where the child was declared dead, the UP member added.


