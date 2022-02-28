Three to die for killing man in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Feb 27: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people including a woman to death for killing a man in 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Aklima Begum, 27, wife of late Rahim Badsha of Dugdugi Deogram area in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur, Selim Hossain, 34, of Shalgram, and Ainul Hossain, 37, of Gopalpur Village.

According to the prosecution, Rahim Badsha, a resident of Dugdugi Deogram area in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur, was a microbus driver. His assistant Selim developed an extramarital affair with Badsha's wife Aklima. Following this, the lovers killed Badsha on the Barokandi Road in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on July 10, 2016, with the help of Ainul Hossain.

His body was recovered the next day.

The deceased's father Shahadat Hossain lodged a murder case with Panchbibi Police Station in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Selim and Ainul while Aklima managed to hide herself.











