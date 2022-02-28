Covid-19: Two more people die, 66 more infected in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: Two more people died of and 66 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

A total of 58 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,857 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant raising trend compared to the previous day's 8.

Of the 58 new cases, 23 were detected in Pabna, followed by 10 in Sirajganj, eight in Rajshahi including seven in the city, five in Natore and Joypurhat each, four in Bogura, two in Naogaon, and one in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,745 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 704 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,13,531 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 244 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of them, one was from Rajshahi and another from Natore districts.

Some 25 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, eight more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the caseload to 1,18,799 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 83.

Of the eight new infected cases, four were detected in Sirajganj, followed by two each in Rajshahi city and Bogura district.

The death toll remained steady at 1,744, including 704 in Bogura, 340 in Rajshahi with 219 in the city and 179 in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,13,287 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 205 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.







