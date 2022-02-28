Prices of essentials jump at Sadullapur

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Feb 27: Price hike of essential commodities is continuing in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.

Low-income and middle-income people cannot afford the increasing price. Prices are beyond their purchasing capacity. Hardship is prevailing in general consumers.

A recent visit to different haats and bazaars in the upazila found abnormal prices of daily commodities. Per kg beef is selling at Tk 580, mutton at Tk 750, hen at Tk 150-250, coarse rice at Tk 40, fine rice at Tk 50-80, hilsa at Tk 600-900, stinging cat fish at Tk 400, other fishes at Tk 300 (average), soya bean oil at Tk 165 per litre, mustard oil at Tk 190 (per litre), lentils at Tk 100-140 (per kg), sugar at Tk 80 per kg, and per piece egg at Tk 9-14. Besides, spices and other items have gone sky-high.

As a northern district of the country, Gaibandha was monga (cyclical phenomenon of poverty and hunger)-stricken before. To overcome that yearly monga, different government and private organizations undertook various plans. According to these plans, different income-raising programmes were implemented. Later on, people of all professions could have come out of the vicious cycle of the monga. But the district became the victim of coronavirus and witnessed price hike in phases. It is now experiencing a silent famine.

Due to lockdowns and different restrictions, labourers became workless. At the same time, natural disasters including flood are regular in rivers-induced Gaibandha. After being impacted, low-earning and middle-class families have gone into uttered financial hardship. In this backdrop, commodity prices are continuing to go up but their earnings are not increasing.

Given the situation, many destitute families have chosen begging, stealing and snatching. Recently one easy bike driver Abdul Mazid in Sadullapur was killed by miscreants, and his bike was taken away. Even snatching is taking place at day-light in trading institutions in the town. Dadans (money lenders) are making their destiny by capitalising this hardship of common people. In a compelling situation, they are becoming dependant on them for loans.

In the absence of monitoring to control bazaars, common people are likely to fall in further hardship, sources concerned said.

One Monowarul Islam said, "Our earning is not matching the commodity price. Debt burden is going up in meeting family demand. We have cut short our menu items for survival."

Sree Naresh Saha, proprietor of Lata Varieties at Sadullapur Bazar, said recently all essentials including rice-pulse-oil-spice registered price hike; it has caused anger among common consumers.

Assistant director of the Department of National Consumers Rights-Gaibandha said, in controlling bazaars, the monitoring is continuing. Legal action will be taken against who will sell food items by creating artificial crises, he added.



