Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Prices of essentials jump at Sadullapur

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Feb 27: Price hike of essential commodities is continuing in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.
Low-income and middle-income people cannot afford the increasing price. Prices are beyond their purchasing capacity. Hardship is prevailing in general consumers.
A recent visit to different haats and bazaars in the upazila found abnormal prices of daily commodities. Per kg beef is selling at Tk 580, mutton at Tk 750, hen at Tk 150-250, coarse rice at Tk 40, fine rice at Tk 50-80, hilsa at Tk 600-900, stinging cat fish at Tk 400,  other fishes at Tk 300 (average), soya bean oil at Tk 165 per litre, mustard oil at Tk 190 (per litre), lentils at Tk 100-140 (per kg), sugar at Tk 80 per kg, and per piece egg at Tk 9-14. Besides, spices and other items have gone sky-high.
As a northern district of the country, Gaibandha was monga (cyclical phenomenon of poverty and hunger)-stricken before. To overcome that yearly monga, different government and private organizations undertook various plans. According to these plans, different income-raising programmes were implemented. Later on, people of all professions could have come out of the vicious cycle of the monga. But the district became the victim of coronavirus and witnessed price hike in phases. It is now experiencing a silent famine.
Due to lockdowns and different restrictions, labourers became workless. At the same time, natural disasters including flood are regular in rivers-induced Gaibandha. After being impacted, low-earning and middle-class families have gone into uttered financial hardship.  In this backdrop, commodity prices are continuing to go up but their earnings are not increasing.   
Given the situation, many destitute families have chosen begging, stealing and snatching. Recently one easy bike driver Abdul Mazid in Sadullapur was killed by miscreants, and his bike was taken away. Even snatching is taking place at day-light in trading institutions in the town. Dadans (money lenders) are making their destiny by capitalising this hardship of common people. In a compelling situation, they are becoming dependant on them for loans.
In the absence of monitoring to control bazaars, common people are likely to fall in further hardship, sources concerned said.
One Monowarul Islam said, "Our earning is not matching the commodity price. Debt burden is going up in meeting family demand. We have cut short our menu items for survival."
Sree Naresh Saha, proprietor of Lata Varieties at Sadullapur Bazar, said recently all essentials including rice-pulse-oil-spice registered price hike; it has caused anger among common consumers.
Assistant director of the Department of National Consumers Rights-Gaibandha said, in controlling bazaars, the monitoring is continuing. Legal action will be taken against who will sell food items by creating artificial crises, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Four people murdered in four dists
Two killed in road mishaps in Laxmipur, Bhola
Consumers forced to purchase TCB’s rotten onion in Rajshahi
Gurudaspur Press Club gets new body
Two minors drown in two districts
Barishal Naval Passengers Oikya Parishad formed a human chain
Three to die for killing man in Joypurhat


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft