UP election: BJP to maintain power, SP to outperform BJP: Poll

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: Although the BJP is expected to maintain power in Uttar Pradesh with an absolute majority, the Samajwadi Party will outperform the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, which has been being contested in seven stages commencing February 10.

On March 7, the last round of polling will take place, and the results will be announced on March 10. Sixty-one constituencies spread across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are voting in the fifth phase of elections in the state. Uttar Pradesh saw voter turnout of 54 per cent, 4.5 per cent less than the corresponding data in 2017.

This phase is crucial for the BJP as the party and its allies won 50 of the 61 seats here in the 2017 elections. A resurgent Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is the BJP's biggest challenger here. According to opinion polls, the BJP is anticipated to win a comfortable majority in the UP election of 2022, with the Samajwadi Party gaining a considerable portion of the vote.

Uttar Pradesh was divided into six main areas to conduct opinion surveys to assess who would win the most seats. Purvanchal, Awadh, Western UP, Central UP, Bundelkhand, and Ruhelkhand are the six areas. Other pre-election polls have forecast an easy win for the BJP but at the expense of a significant seat share, which will be a straight gain for the Samajwadi Party.

While the BJP's claim of overhauling the law and order situation and development projects in Kashi, Mathura, and Varanasi seems to have worked in its favor, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the second COVID-19 wave, and the farmers' protest may strike significant damage in the party's image.

All four opposition parties - the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party - have stated that they would run alone in the next elections in February and March. Rather than attracting larger caste-based parties, the parties have concentrated on attracting smaller caste-based parties. On the other hand, experts believe that a fragmented opposition would only aid the BJP by dividing the vote against it.

The Samajwadi Party has allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP, but the BJP has joined with seven minor caste-based organizations. The BJP has discounted the SP's smaller-party partnerships, claiming that its Apna Dal-Nishad Party alliance would have a much more significant influence in the polls. -TNN