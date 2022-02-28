Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UP election: BJP to maintain power, SP to outperform BJP: Poll

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: Although the BJP is expected to maintain power in Uttar Pradesh with an absolute majority, the Samajwadi Party will outperform the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, which has been being contested in seven stages commencing February 10.
On March 7, the last round of polling will take place, and the results will be announced on March 10. Sixty-one constituencies spread across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are voting in the fifth phase of elections in the state. Uttar Pradesh saw voter turnout of 54 per cent, 4.5 per cent less than the corresponding data in 2017.
This phase is crucial for the BJP as the party and its allies won 50 of the 61 seats here in the 2017 elections. A resurgent Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is the BJP's biggest challenger here. According to opinion polls, the BJP is anticipated to win a comfortable majority in the UP election of 2022, with the Samajwadi Party gaining a considerable portion of the vote.
Uttar Pradesh was divided into six main areas to conduct opinion surveys to assess who would win the most seats. Purvanchal, Awadh, Western UP, Central UP, Bundelkhand, and Ruhelkhand are the six areas. Other pre-election polls have forecast an easy win for the BJP but at the expense of a significant seat share, which will be a straight gain for the Samajwadi Party.
While the BJP's claim of overhauling the law and order situation and development projects in Kashi, Mathura, and Varanasi seems to have worked in its favor, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the second COVID-19 wave, and the farmers' protest may strike significant damage in the party's image.
All four opposition parties - the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party - have stated that they would run alone in the next elections in February and March. Rather than attracting larger caste-based parties, the parties have concentrated on attracting smaller caste-based parties. On the other hand, experts believe that a fragmented opposition would only aid the BJP by dividing the vote against it.
The Samajwadi Party has allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP, but the BJP has joined with seven minor caste-based organizations. The BJP has discounted the SP's smaller-party partnerships, claiming that its Apna Dal-Nishad Party alliance would have a much more significant influence in the polls.    -TNN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UP election: BJP to maintain power, SP to outperform BJP: Poll
Germany to hike military spending in wake of Ukraine invasion
Ukraine launches website for Russians to find killed soldiers
Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine
Ukraine forms ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ketanji Brown Jackson picked as first Black woman on US SC
Rescue teams in Indonesia search on February 26, 2022
US allows Americans to go mask-free


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft