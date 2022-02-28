Video
Monday, 28 February, 2022
Foreign News

Germany to hike military spending in wake of Ukraine invasion

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022

BERLIN, Feb 27: Germany will invest 100 billion euros ($112 billion) in military equipment this year and plough more than two percent of its economic output in defence annually, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts Europe's biggest economy to switch gears on its military policy.
"We will set up a special 'Bundeswehr' fund," he told parliament in a special sitting, adding that the budget will be used for investments and armaments projects.
"We will from now on -- year after year -- invest more than two percent of gross domestic product in our defence," he said, calling for the special army fund should be written into the constitution.
Germany has long resisted pressure from the United States and others to raise its defense spending to 2% of economic output in the light of its bloody 20th century history and resulting strong pacifism among its population.    -AFP


