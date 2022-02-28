Video
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:07 AM
Ukraine launches website for Russians to find killed soldiers

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

KIEV, Feb 27: Ukrainian authorities on Sunday launched a website to help Russian families track down soldiers who have been killed or captured fighting in Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country.
The site -- 200rf.com -- contains pictures of the documents and corpses of Russian soldiers Ukraine said had been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched the attack.  
It also has videos of soldiers Ukraine says it has captured.
"I am talking to you in Russian because this site was created for you," Viktor Andrusiv, an adviser to the interior minister, said in a video posted on the site.
"I know that many Russians are worried about how and where their children, sons, husbands are and what is happening to them -- so we decided to put this online so that each of you could search for your loved one who Putin sent to fight in Ukraine."
Andrusiv said that over the past three days Ukrainian forces had captured almost 200 Russian soldiers and more than 3,000 Russian troops had died.     -AFP


