Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:07 AM
Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

ROME, Feb 27: Pro-Ukraine demonstrations erupted across the world on Saturday, as thousands took to the streets from London to New York to Tehran to denounce Russia's assault on its neighbour.
Moscow's invasion has a sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, some directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. On Saturday, rallies were held in cities across the world to join the chorus of condemnation and urge an end to the bloodshed.
In Switzerland, thousands of people gathered across the country, including about 1,000 outside the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva. Demonstrators draped in Ukraine's national colours of blue and yellow flocked to the "Broken Chair" -- a large sculpture symbolising the civilian victims of war.
The protesters demanded tougher actions from the government, which has so far avoided imposing strict measures, choosing instead to stick closer to its traditional "neutral" stance.
Swiss-based Russians joined in to show their opposition to the war, holding signs saying "I am Russian".
More than 3,000 people gathered in the French city of Strasbourg, the seat of the Council of Europe human rights organisation, bearing placards calling Putin a killer and urging an end to the fighting.
"Putin and his entire clique will have to pay the price for this aggression and face an international court," said Borys Tarasyuk, Ukraine's permanent representative to the Council of Europe.
In France, there were protests in Paris, Montpellier and Marseille.
In Russia's neighbour Finland, thousands of people gathered in the capital Helsinki shouting "Russia out, down with Putin!"
Around 3,000 people gathered in Vienna, with homemade placards bearing slogans such as including "Stop the War" and speeches from Austria's Ukrainian community.
More than 1,000 demonstrators answered the call of trade unions and NGOs in central Rome, huddling around a podium bearing the words "Against War".
Thousands of people had taken part in a torch-lit procession to the Colosseum, one of the Italian capital's major landmarks, on Friday evening.
Putin was the march's main target as banners caricatured him as an assassin with bloodstained hands and compared him to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler with the words: "Can you recognise when history repeats itself?"    -AFP


