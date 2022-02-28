Ukraine forms ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia



Ukrainians living in South Korea hold placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Seoul on February 27. photo : AFP

"All foreigners wishing to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and protect global security are invited by the Ukrainian leadership to come to our state and join the ranks of the territorial defence forces," Zelensky said in a statement.

"A separate unit is being formed from foreigners -- the International Brigade of the territorial defence of Ukraine. This will be a key testimony of your support for our country."

Zelensky insisted that Ukrainians were courageous enough to face Russia alone, but said: "This is not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe". He said anyone interested in joining should get in contact with the military attache at their nearest Ukrainian embassy.

The statement comes after Zelensky earlier called on foreigners with combat experience to come to help defend his country. Outgunned Ukrainian forces are battling to halt a multi-pronged attack from Russia's military as it seeks to push deeper into its pro-Western neighbour.

Ukraine's defence ministry claimed Sunday that around 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched the offensive on Thursday. There has been no independent verification of that figure and Russia has released no details of military losses.

But Western security officials say Ukraine's forces have likely surprised Moscow with their level of resistance and Russia is not making the rapid progress it hoped for.

The situation is not actually that desperate. The Russian forces have been slowed down at several points by the Ukrainian army. The Russians are having a hard time suppressing the air defense of Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces are fighting now for every square inch of battle.

This is slowing down the first phase, the first onslaught. It is very much about mitigating the consequences at this stage and leaving enough room for Ukraine to prepare a counteroffensive once Russian forces start to really move in. Phase 2 is probably going to be a large-scale land invasion in the coming days.

Kyiv is in a very tricky situation because the Russian army would probably surround the city from several strategic directions. From Belarus in the north, we've seen Russian troops moving in through Chernobyl, and Russia is probably trying to do a pincer movement coming from the east to surround the city.

The question is whether Russia is pressed for time and decides to move into Kyiv very quickly or whether they can afford a siege logic while they continue operations. The battle could therefore be either extremely quick or extremely bloody, depending on what the ambition is.

Honestly, your bet is as good as mine at this stage. It is a maximalist plan though, let's be realistic. But this will be mitigated by the ability of the Ukrainian forces to fight back and by our own response in the West, by whether there will be a genuine response to try to change the cost-benefit calculation of the Kremlin. The third mitigating factor is the will to fight of the Russian forces. If we start seeing tactical mistakes made by Russia because of an absence of morale or discipline, then this could also precipitate the calculations.

At this stage, trying to understand what's happening is like trying to take a clear picture of a very fast-moving train. Things are happening too fast for us to have a very clear picture of the endgame - or the desired end state.

The plan is not necessarily to completely occupy the country. The costs of a complete occupation would probably be too much. But I think they have sort of accelerated the decision to move into Kyiv, which was always one of the ambitions for regime change purposes. -AFP









KIEV, Feb 27: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an "international brigade" of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces."All foreigners wishing to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and protect global security are invited by the Ukrainian leadership to come to our state and join the ranks of the territorial defence forces," Zelensky said in a statement."A separate unit is being formed from foreigners -- the International Brigade of the territorial defence of Ukraine. This will be a key testimony of your support for our country."Zelensky insisted that Ukrainians were courageous enough to face Russia alone, but said: "This is not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe". He said anyone interested in joining should get in contact with the military attache at their nearest Ukrainian embassy.The statement comes after Zelensky earlier called on foreigners with combat experience to come to help defend his country. Outgunned Ukrainian forces are battling to halt a multi-pronged attack from Russia's military as it seeks to push deeper into its pro-Western neighbour.Ukraine's defence ministry claimed Sunday that around 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched the offensive on Thursday. There has been no independent verification of that figure and Russia has released no details of military losses.But Western security officials say Ukraine's forces have likely surprised Moscow with their level of resistance and Russia is not making the rapid progress it hoped for.The situation is not actually that desperate. The Russian forces have been slowed down at several points by the Ukrainian army. The Russians are having a hard time suppressing the air defense of Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces are fighting now for every square inch of battle.This is slowing down the first phase, the first onslaught. It is very much about mitigating the consequences at this stage and leaving enough room for Ukraine to prepare a counteroffensive once Russian forces start to really move in. Phase 2 is probably going to be a large-scale land invasion in the coming days.Kyiv is in a very tricky situation because the Russian army would probably surround the city from several strategic directions. From Belarus in the north, we've seen Russian troops moving in through Chernobyl, and Russia is probably trying to do a pincer movement coming from the east to surround the city.The question is whether Russia is pressed for time and decides to move into Kyiv very quickly or whether they can afford a siege logic while they continue operations. The battle could therefore be either extremely quick or extremely bloody, depending on what the ambition is.Honestly, your bet is as good as mine at this stage. It is a maximalist plan though, let's be realistic. But this will be mitigated by the ability of the Ukrainian forces to fight back and by our own response in the West, by whether there will be a genuine response to try to change the cost-benefit calculation of the Kremlin. The third mitigating factor is the will to fight of the Russian forces. If we start seeing tactical mistakes made by Russia because of an absence of morale or discipline, then this could also precipitate the calculations.At this stage, trying to understand what's happening is like trying to take a clear picture of a very fast-moving train. Things are happening too fast for us to have a very clear picture of the endgame - or the desired end state.The plan is not necessarily to completely occupy the country. The costs of a complete occupation would probably be too much. But I think they have sort of accelerated the decision to move into Kyiv, which was always one of the ambitions for regime change purposes. -AFP