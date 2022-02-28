Video
Nadal downs Norrie to claim Acapulco title, remains unbeaten in 2022

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Spain's Rafael Nadal wears a headband during a break at the Mexico ATP Open 500 men's singles final tennis match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Arena GNP, in Acapulco, Mexico, on February 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Spain's Rafael Nadal wears a headband during a break at the Mexico ATP Open 500 men's singles final tennis match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Arena GNP, in Acapulco, Mexico, on February 26, 2022. photo: AFP

ACAPULCO, FEB 27: Rafael Nadal continued his perfect start to 2022, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Acapulco ATP title in his first tournament since winning the Australian Open.
Nadal needed one hour and 54 minutes to beat Britain's 12th-ranked Norrie for the fourth time in as many career meetings.
"Cameron is a very solid player, he's a tricky player, he makes you feel that you cannot play comfortable against him at all," Nadal said. "I had been going through some very difficult moments in the match."
But the world number five wasn't too unsettled to claim a 91st career victory, and his fourth in Acapulco after wins in 2005, 2013 and 2020.
As he did in 2020, Nadal won this week without dropping a set.
Nadal is undefeated since losing to Lloyd Harris in the third round at Washington on August 5, 2021. He ended his 2021 season after that because of a left foot injury.
He returned to win the Melbourne Summer Set Australian Open warm-up, then won the Australian Open for a second time to break out of a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for most men's Grand Slam singles titles.
His victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final was a classic, the Spaniard rallying from two sets down to triumph.
He beat the Russian again in the semi-finals on Friday, just a day after Medvedev was assured of rising to number one in the world thanks to Djokovic's early exit at Dubai.
"I'm very pleased," Nadal said of his week's work. "It was a very important title for me, so I can't be happier."
He started strongly against Norrie, putting 89 percent of his first serves in play in the first set and winning 79 percent of those points.
Nadal pounced on his first break point in the fifth game of the first set, firing a forehand winner.
The Spaniard looked as if he could run away with the match when he broke Norrie in the opening game of the second set.
But Norrie -- who was riding an eight-match winning streak that included a run to the title in Delray Beach last week -- hit back to level at 1-1, though he needed four break points to do it.    -AFP


