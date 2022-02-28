Video
Sk Russel, Bashundhara meet today in BPL

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Sports Reporter

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bashundhara Kings are engaging today (Monday) in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League at 3:00 pm at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.
In the other match, Mohammedan Sporting Club will face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at the Cumilla District Stadium.
With the two, the sixth round of the league is beginning today as well.
A total of five rounds were played so far. The first few rounds were played at two venues only. After being criticised, the officials at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) realised that their decision about the venue was not Okay. Therefore a few more venues were added afterwards.
Now after playing five rounds, Dhaka Abahani is leading the point table with 13 points while Bashundhara and Sheikh Jamal boys are right behind it with 12 and 11 points in a row.
Fourth place holder Chittagong Abahani has nine, Mohammedan eight and Saif Sporting Club has seven points. Sheikh Russel KC and Bangladesh Police FC both have five points and placed seventh and eighth consecutively.
Among the low ranked teams, Swadhinata Krira Sangha, Uttar Baridhara, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society have four, four three and one points in a row.


