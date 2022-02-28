Video
Minister Dynamites champion of Minister Group Inter-Departmental Cricket

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Minister Dynamites champion of Minister Group Inter-Departmental Cricket

Minister Dynamites champion of Minister Group Inter-Departmental Cricket

Minister Dynamites became champion while Rising Stars became runner up of the Minister Group Inter-Departmental Cricket held in the capital's Banani on Friday. The cricket tournament was played by 44 players from 4 teams from each division of the Minister Group. The teams were Amra Egaro Jon, Minister Dynamites, Rising Stars and Raj Strikers. FBCCI Vice President and Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj was the Chief Guest of the prize-giving programme.    photo: Observer DESK


« PreviousNext »

