Tigresses warm-up against England today





Captains of all eight teams posed for the official photo on February 25 with the trophy of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, beginning on 4 March. photo: ICC

The match will kick start at 2:00am (BST) at the Lincoln Green cricket ground.

Tigresses skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti told that they are keen to show the world their competitiveness.

"This is the best chance we got and this is the platform to show that we are competitive for the World cricket," Jyoti told during the arrival presser of the event on Sunday.

"We want to make our first World Cup memorable and eager to deliver our best," she expressed.

Girls in Red and Green are going to take part in the WODI world cup for the first time and Bangles reached in New Zealand almost a month before the event to cope with the New Zealand weather and playing conditions. Jyoti hoped that the girls will utilize what they learnt there. She said, "We came here earlier to cope with the weather and condition because we never played here in New Zealand."

Regarding practice facilities in New Zealand she further said, "Right now we don't have to think about what we didn't get actually, we want to look forward with the things we learned here in the Nelson and Auckland and go up with those in the World Cup."

Bangladesh team combines experienced players like Salma Akther, Jahanara Alam and Runama Ahmed alongside new faces including Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla and Suraiya Azmim. Tigress captain believes that this combination make her tasks comfortable.

"We do have a good bowling and batting attack. We would like to go with our strength and play on our potential. There are a lot of experience players in our squad and a lot of young players who did well in the past. They make my job easier because they already know how important they are going to play in the team and know what role they are going to play in main matches," she explained.

"This is a big opportunity for all of us. We've been working hard for this and this is our first ever World Cup and if we can do well here it'll be a great impact in Bangladesh cricket," Jyoti clarified her intension.

The 12th Women's ODI World Cup will take place between March 4 and April 3 and Tigresses will begin their mission with the clash against South Africa on March 5. They will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.







