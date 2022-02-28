Tigers eye up clean sweep, Afghans seek consolidating win



Bangladesh�s cricketers play football during a practice session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 27, 2022. photo: AFP

The under-light affair will kick start at 11am (BST).

Hosts outdid guests in the series starter by four wickets after Afif Hasan, Mehidy Miraz showdown followed by Liton Das's muscle show for a ton and Mushfiqur Rahim's 86 aided Bangladesh to pile-up mammoth 306 runs figure, which they defended by 88 runs. The match is still important for Tigers as they want to strengthen their ICC Super League's top spot winning today. Afghanistan on the contrary, must be looking to find a way to bag first win of the tour.

Liton, Mushfiq, Afif, Miraz proved themselves but Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah are yet to show their class and hosts possibly won't alter the winning combination. Liton, Tamim therefore, will open the innings followed by the most experience trio Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad and new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi. They must be looking to justify their names in the pressure-less contest today.

Bangladesh bowlers however, did their jobs in both the previous games as Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam all were equal to the tasks.

Afghanistan in contrast, are still searching right combination in the batting order and have possibility to bring further changes today especially in the top order. Opener and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gulbaz sustained injury in the 2nd match of the series and is uncertain today. Their frontline batters like skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi had failed to play a good knocks in both the matches while Nazibullah Zadran is the lone in-form Afghan batter, who hit fifties in both the previous outings.

Like previous matches, weather forecast still shows no rain and the toss winning side must look to bat first and defend it in the batting friendly ZACS wicket.











