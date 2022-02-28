Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Tigers eye up clean sweep, Afghans seek consolidating win

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh�s cricketers play football during a practice session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh�s cricketers play football during a practice session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning two off two, Bangladesh already sealed the title of the three-match ODI series against touring Afghanistan and the two sides will engage in the dead rubber today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
The under-light affair will kick start at 11am (BST).
Hosts outdid guests in the series starter by four wickets after Afif Hasan, Mehidy Miraz showdown followed by Liton Das's muscle show for a ton and Mushfiqur Rahim's 86 aided Bangladesh to pile-up mammoth 306 runs figure, which they defended by 88 runs. The match is still important for Tigers as they want to strengthen their ICC Super League's top spot winning today. Afghanistan on the contrary, must be looking to find a way to bag first win of the tour.
Liton, Mushfiq, Afif, Miraz proved themselves but Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah are yet to show their class and hosts possibly won't alter the winning combination. Liton, Tamim therefore, will open the innings followed by the most experience trio Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad and new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi. They must be looking to justify their names in the pressure-less contest today.
Bangladesh bowlers however, did their jobs in both the previous games as Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam all were equal to the tasks.
Afghanistan in contrast, are still searching right combination in the batting order and have possibility to bring further changes today especially in the top order. Opener and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gulbaz sustained injury in the 2nd match of the series and is uncertain today. Their frontline batters like skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi had failed to play a good knocks in both the matches while Nazibullah Zadran is the lone in-form Afghan batter, who hit fifties in both the previous outings.
Like previous matches, weather forecast still shows no rain and the toss winning side must look to bat first and defend it in the batting friendly ZACS wicket.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe nets twice as PSG turn on style against Saint-Etienne
Nadal downs Norrie to claim Acapulco title, remains unbeaten in 2022
Kohli's 100th Test to be played with no spectators
Australia arrive for first Pakistan tour in 24 years with security tight
Sk Russel, Bashundhara meet today in BPL
Minister Dynamites champion of Minister Group Inter-Departmental Cricket
We've to win because 10 points are important: Miraz  
Tigresses warm-up against England today


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft