Agri sector also behind methane  gas emission  

World's food system is causing a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

Changing diet to avoid eating meat and dairy could be the key to reducing an individual's effect on the planet's environment, according to some scientists.

A recent report entitled Meat Atlas put together by several environmentalist groups found that 20 livestock firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than Germany, the UK or France.

Methane emitted by cows is only part of the problem, says filmmaker Kip Andersen, producer of the 2014 film Cowspiracy.

"The biggest issue is really land use," says Andersen, "90 percent of corn and soy in the Amazon that's grown all goes to feed livestock. And so, what you're doing is you're clearing away all these incredible carbon sinks, which are trees, and just destroying it."

