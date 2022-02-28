Cartoonist Kishore, six others charged under DSA

A Dhaka Tribunal on Sunday framed charges against Hungary-based expatriate Zulkarnain Saer Khan Alias Sami, cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and five others in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami is a controversial character in a report headlined 'All the Prime Minister's Men' aired by Middle East based international media outlet Al Jazeera.

Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal framed the charges against them. The tribunal also fixed April 7 for starting trial of the case.

Earlier on the day, the tribunal cancelled bail of Kishore and issued arrest warrant against him as he had been absent at the court for the two consecutive dates.

The five others are Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil, who runs Netra News, Minhaj Mannan Emon, Managing Director of BLE Securities and Shareholder-Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange, Didarul Islam, a member of politico-civic organisation called Rashtrachinta, Ashik Imran and Shapan Wahed. Minhaj and Didarul, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the court read out the charges to them.

The tribunal also rejected two separate petitions submitted for discharging Minhaj and Didarul from the charges of the case.

Investigation Officer Md Afsor Ahmed, a Sub-Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police on June 13 last year submitted the supplementary charge sheet with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka. On May 6 in 2020, RAB -3 Assistant Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case against 11 people, including Kishore, Mushtaq, Didarul and Minhaj with Ramna Police Station under the DSA on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed's name was dropped from the charge sheet as he died at Kashimpur High Security Jail on February 25 last year.

Following the huge protest of Writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death in custody, the High Court on March 21 granted six-month' bail to cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore.









