BNP blames AL for police’s communal remark



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organized by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Kalyan Front in the Dhaka Reporters' Unity hall protesting the arrest of Nipun Roy Chowdhury and communal remark by Keraniganj OC Abdus Salam on Sunday. photo : Observer

While referring to a recent communal remark by Keraniganj Police Station OC Abdus Salam and protesting the attack on BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury, he said this, at a Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Oikya Front arranged programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday.

The BNP Secretary General said, "This government used the police to torture those who have been fighting for democracy in this country for last 14 years. The government kept an internationally recognized terrorist and human rights violator as a chief of an important department.

"We condemn this government for creating such an environment at home and abroad," said The BNP leader.

"This is a small example of the extreme injustice, oppression and torture that has taken place in Bangladesh in the last decades under the patronization of the government," he added.

Mentioning that racism is on the rise all over the world, Fakrul Islam said, "Students wearing hijab in India are not allowed to enter educational institutions. The government is sponsoring an evil force to create such a situation in Bangladesh as well." "Bangladesh has never been a communal country. People of different religions have been living here peacefully," said Fakrul Islam, adding that "But the Awami League wants to take advantage by destroying communal harmony here."

He also claimed, "Chhatra League or Juba League leaders and activists had vandalized puja mandaps in different parts of the country including Comilla, Nasirnagar and Ramu."

Mentioning that Awami League MP Dabirul Islam has occupied hundreds of acres of Hindu property, Fakrul Islam said, "They will say one thing and do another. Awami League leaders always deceive people." Regarding the formation of the Election Commission, the BNP Secretary General said, "4 elections were held under the caretaker government in the country. No one ever questioned about those elections."

"But when the Awami League came to power, and stops the caretaker government system. Because they understood they lost their acceptance to the people of the country."

Fakhrul alleged that the current government had destroyed the EC, like other state and constitutional organisations.

He said that the Election Commission, a constitutional body, has a sacred responsibility to ensure the voting rights of the country's people so that they can vote.













