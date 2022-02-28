Video
University council demands increase of research grants

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh University Council, an organization of vice-chancellors of public universities, has demanded nine points, including increasing research grants for university teachers and providing financial assistance for publishing research reports in foreign journals.
The council leaders made the demand at a meeting with University Grants Commission member Prof  Md Abu Taher at the UGC on Sunday.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Prof  Ghiyasuddin Mia, Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Prof  Imdadul Haque, Noakhali University of Science and Technology, Vice-Chancellor Prof  Md  Didarul-Alam, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Prof  Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan and Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof M Kamruzzaman were present at the meeting.
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor, also the University Council Treasurer, Prof Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan demanded that every university be given proportional and incremental research grants on the basis of specific policy and increase in proportional rate every year.


