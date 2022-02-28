National Vegatable Fair begins today

In last 12 years, the production of vegetable in the country has increased by seven times. Bangladesh has secured third position across the country in producing vegetable while China and India are possessing first and second position respectively.

Agriculture Secretary M Sayedul Islam disclosed the information at a press conference held on Sunday at the ministry conference room organized to brief media about the three-day (February 28 to March 2) National Vegetable Fair, 2022. The three-day fair would be organized in Krishibid Institute of Bangladesh (KIB) premises at Farmgate in Dhaka. This is the sixth times, the Agriculture Ministry has been organizing the fair to encourage the farmers in growing more vegetable in their arable lands.

According to the organizers, the fair would remain open till 8pm everyday beginning from 10am on Monday. There will be a total of 52 stalls from public and private entrepreneurs and organizations.













