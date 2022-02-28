Video
Home Back Page

Cox’s Bazar Jail go digital for hassle free release of inmates

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

Cox's Bazar jail authorities have set up digital display board in the prison gate for a hassle free release of intimates on bail from court.
Md Neasar Alam, Superintendent of Cox Bazar jail, told the Daily Observer, "We have set up digital display board in prison gate for a hassle free release of intimates who get bail from court."
He also said Cox's Bazar jail authorities also set up four submersible pumps inside the jail for supply of fresh water for the inmates. We are also ensuring safe drinking water in Cox's Bazar jail.
Following the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) prison rules improvements have been made in the water supply, sewage and waste disposal, food preparation, vector control, general hygiene and health, he added.  
"The Cox's Bazar jail which was built for only 530 prisoners now houses some 3,800 inmates. It is nearly eight times higher than the prison can actually hold. At least 2,700 inmates out of 3,800 were accused of Yaba related cases," Neasar Alam, added.
The government also built a five-storey building in the Cox's Bazar jail, he added.
The inmates are also happy for being allowed to make phone calls to  their family members.  At present, family members cannot meet the inmates for Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The project has been initiated by Access to Information (A2I) Service Innovation Fund of Prime Minister's Office and Bangladesh Jail Authority.
He said there are several phone booths installed in rooms inside the Cox's Bazar jail, he added.
"We have taken all the precautionary measures and enhanced supervision in the prison cells and outside the jail compound so that any attempt of creating anarchy could be foiled instantly," noted the officer.


